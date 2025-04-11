'Grossed out' Jennifer Garner urges Ben Affleck to make changes

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner wants him to ditch bad habits

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner is grossed out by his unhygienic habits and is demanding that he improve himself.

Garner, who shares kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with Affleck, wants her ex-husband to get his act together so he won’t need her so much.

This comes after the Oscar winner was seen spitting on a sidewalk during an outing. His ex-wife was taken aback by the off-putting behavior and called him out, per an insider.

"It was disgusting and Jennifer saw the pictures and read him the riot act," an insider told Radar Online. "She certainly doesn't want their kids to think it's okay to spit on a public sidewalk – it's unsanitary and rude."

"He's not on top of his hygiene,” the tipster continued. "There are days he works out and then goes straight into work with no shower. And he never picks up after himself. When he's at her place he always leaves a mess.”

"She really wishes he'd grow up," remarked the mole.

Per the mole, Affleck is usually raking of cigarettes, making it hard for people to hangout with him.

"The stink of cigarettes gets on his clothes, in his hair, on his fingers," the source claimed. "He stinks like stale smoke all the time – it's so gross."

The mole also noted that the dad-of-three has appeal to women, but his habits make it hard for anyone to really stick with him.

"Ben has plenty going for him, but these habits are a turn-off to women," the insider noted.