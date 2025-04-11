Harrison Ford's wife convinces actor to make major career move

Harrison Ford has announced a major career turn

Harrison Ford’s penchant to keep working and flying in his 80s was causing trouble in his marriage with Calista Flockhart.

But Flockhart has finally won the argument and convinced him to retire from acting. But he still insists on flying as much as he can.

"She got to him," a tipster told Radar Online. "She finally won the war – and thinks more time together will stop their marriage crashing on the rocks."

Ford recently confirmed his retirement in a recent interview, saying, "to stop working" but would "finish what I'm doing."

"I'd like to spend more time with my family at home," he added. "I have things in my life outside of movies."

Among his recent projects, Ford played a lead role in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, which recently came to an end.

He also stars in dramedy Shrinking, where he plays a therapist and mentor to Jason Segel’s Jimmy. He also played roles in Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny.

Despite giving in to his wife’s nagging about retirement, the actor is adamant about continuing flying. But Callista worries about the dangers of his hobby, especially after he suffered a horror crash in 2015, which left him with multiple severe injuries.

"Calista has made no bones about how much she despises Harrison's hobby," said the source, noting that, "He's not giving up flying."

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together since 2002 married since 2010.