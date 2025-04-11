Taylor Swift sues Kanye West?

Taylor Swift seems to have decided not to stay silent on recent attacks launched against her by Kanye West.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the singer has filed a cease and desist against the rapper after he shared a series of explicit tweets against her.

In the now-deleted tweets, Kanye West alleged that Taylor Swift had a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

He went on to say that it was an example of racism because he was not invited.

Daily Mail reported a source said that this time Ye has “gone too far,” and that his allegations are not just untrue but they are also defaming.

An insider told the publication that this is not the rapper, just “gossiping." “This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her, and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

The source shared with the news outlet that the singer felt that she did not have any option but to issue a cease and desist.

According to experts, a cease and desist is a formal written notice or order that demands an individual or organization stop engaging in certain activities that allegedly infringe on someone's rights or cause harm.

The singer is not suing Kanye West as being speculated on social media.

Legal experts say seeking a cease and desist is a formal demand to stop certain activities, but it's not the same as filing a lawsuit.