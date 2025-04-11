Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit

Meghan Markle had a night out while Prince Harry made a visit to Ukraine.

As reported by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Manhattan on April 10, 2025.

She dined with her pals at Polo Bar before heading to the Majestic Theatre to attend the Broadway production of the Gypsy.

During the outing, Meghan donned a black shirt with printed black and white skirt, styling her hair in lose curls.

This outing comes as Meghan’s husband Prince Harry visited Ukraine to meet the victims of the war with Russia.

However, Harry’s visit has sparked serious especially since it comes just days after he went to the UK for Court of Appeal hearing regarding the security issue.

While Prince Harry’s lawyer siad that his safety, security and life are “at stake,” TV host Piers Morgan called the Duke of Sussex “hypocrite” for visiting the war-sensitive country.