Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Meghan Markle had a night out while Prince Harry made a visit to Ukraine.

As reported by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Manhattan on April 10, 2025.

She dined with her pals at Polo Bar before heading to the Majestic Theatre to attend the Broadway production of the Gypsy.

For the outing, Meghan donned a black shirt with printed black-and-white checked long skirt. She styled her hair in lose curls.

This outing comes as Meghan’s husband Prince Harry visited Ukraine to meet the victims of the war with Russia.

However, Harry’s visit has sparked serious especially since it comes just days after he went to the UK for Court of Appeal hearing regarding the security issue.

While Prince Harry’s lawyer siad that his safety, security and life are “at stake,” TV host Piers Morgan called the Duke of Sussex “hypocrite” for visiting the war-sensitive country.

