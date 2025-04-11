Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination

Mariah Carey has expressed her feelings after a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

Conversing with reporters in the Associated Press, the 56-year-old singer-songwriter and record producer articulated, “That’s a huge honor. I don’t know if I’m going to win it, so I don’t want to get too excited about it.”

Carey, a Grammy-winning artist, went on to emphasise that “I just want to say that, again, it’s a huge honor and I guess I didn’t expect it. I wasn’t really thinking about it. And here we here.”

The Emancipation of Mimi crooner also noted that she is not really aware “if genre matters,” saying, “I feel like people are more open to all different genres, much more than they were, you know? But I feel like a rock star sometimes.”

For the unversed, Carey received her first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 but was not inducted. In February 2025, she was nominated again with other stars and bands, including Oasis, Chubby Checker, Billy Idol, OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and Joe Cocker.

Notably, bands and artists qualify for nominations 25 years after dropping their first commercial recording and the Fantasy songstress’s self-titled debut album came out in 1990.

It is pertinent to mention that the inductees of this year will be revealed towards the end of this month but the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles in the fall this year.