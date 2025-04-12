 
Geo News

Matt Bomer reveals why he didn't play Ken in 'Barbie'

Matt Bomer even made audition tapes to play one of the Kens in 'Barbie'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Matt Bomer even made audition tapes to play one of the Kens in Barbie
Matt Bomer even made audition tapes to play one of the Kens in 'Barbie'

Matt Bomer had an impossible decision to make when he had to choose between starring in Maestro and starring in Barbie.

Bomer revealed that he sent in an audition tape to play one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in 2023. Despite being so dedicated while making the tape, he ultimately couldn’t star in Barbie as he wanted to give all his time and focus to Bradley Cooper’s Maestro.

“Even though my part in ‘Maestro’ was smaller, Bradley was so collaborative with me from the get-go,” Bomer told Business Insider. “It was such an immersive experience that to have just flown in from London to film my scenes [in ‘Barbie’] really quick and fly back to London — I feel like ‘Maestro’ wouldn’t have been the same experience for me.”

The Fellow Travelers star played David Oppenheim in Maestro and his time in the film wasn’t a lot. Still, the film changed his approach to work “for probably for the rest of my career on film.”

“It was a way of working that I’m really grateful that I got to be exposed to,” Bomer said. “I wouldn’t have, I think, if I were trying to just squeeze it in,” noted Matt Bomer.

Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?