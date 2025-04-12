 
Geo News

Jean Smart's terrifying Broadway confession comes to light

Jean Smart gets honest about her deepest professional dread ahead of Broadway performance

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Jean Smarts terrifying Broadway confession comes to light
Jean Smart's terrifying Broadway confession comes to light

Jean Smart, who is all set to return to Broadway, has opened up about being blank on the stage.

For the unversed, the 73-year-old Hollywood icon will return to Broadway this spring in Jamie Wax’s new dark comedy play, Call Me Crazy, which is about a woman from Louisiana who holds a secret.

In her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Smart admitted that she is anxious about learning all her lines.

The six-time Emmy-winning star for Hacks said, "It's like, 80 pages! I'm a little scared, because the longest speech I've ever done in a play was thirty minutes, like a fifteen-and-a-half page monologue. [I] just sat in a straight-backed chair and talked to the audience for a half an hour."

She jokingly added, "That was scary, and that was when I had a lot of brain cells — I was in my thirties!"

The Mare of Easttown star went on to note that "the problem is, if you get nervous on stage, your mind just goes blank. You couldn't tell somebody the name of the play, the plot, the day of the week it was. That rush of adrenaline just wipes everything else out of your brain!"

Notably, Smart, who will play eight characters in Call Me Izzy, will be the only character on stage for the show.

It is pertinent to mention that Call Me Izzy, directed by Sarna Lapine, will run for 12 weeks at the Rialto Theatre, from May 24 to August 17, 2025. However, the opening night will be on June 12.

Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?