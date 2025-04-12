Chris Pratt marks his sister Angie's milestone birthday

Chris Pratt is celebrating his oldest sister Angie's 50th birthday with a heartwarming note.

The Jurassic World star took to his official Instagram account on Friday, April 11, to mark his sister's milestone birthday with warm wishes and love.

In the celebratory post, Pratt shares snaps, including a childhood throwback picture with his siblings, Angie and brother Cully, posing in front of a Christmas tree and beaming smiles.

"Holy Smokes how did it happen!? I can’t believe your 50 sis!" Pratt wrote teasingly.

He went on to say, "Love you so much!!! Love the woman you are. You’re an excellent wife, sister, mother and friend. The funniest person I know!"

"Sending you so much love today and every day! Happy Burthday Sissy!!!," he added.

The post also included another picture of Pratt with his siblings and a more recent photo in the last slide of the carousel.

Back in 2017, Pratt gushed over his siblings in a Facebook post and wished his "big sister" a happy birthday.

"It's #nationalsiblingday AND coincidentally my sister Angie's birthday! I love my big sister. She taught me the meaning of the word tough."

In the caption, he also praised his sister's funny side, writing at the time, "She's a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, funnier than anyone I've ever met and always has my back so y'all better watch out."