Meghan Trainor makes rare admission about weight loss

Meghan Trainor is admitting to a lot more than just her use of weight loss pills.

The singer, 31, recently spilled that she's not alone in the measures she's taking to tone up—revealing that her husband and Spy Kids actor Daryl, 32, is also well into the approach.

"We heard more and more of our friends and even our doctors were on Mounjaro and Ozempic," the pop star said in a recent episode of the couple's podcast Workin' On It.

Mounjaro and Ozempic—both being prescription medications typically used to treat type 2 diabetes—are Hollywood staples to lose weight.

The Made You Look hitmaker then elaborated that Mounjaro made it to her preferred medications for weight loss as it has "less side effects."

"Daryl and I both do everything together," Meghan admitted humourously.

The mom-of-two added that she doesn't solely rely on easy-fix approaches and emphasised the need to work hard in the gym alongside.

"We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years'. We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry," said Meghan who shares sons Riley and Barry with her husband.