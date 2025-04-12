Eva Mendes gives special shoutout to 'my man' Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes gave a special shout-out to her partner, Ryan Gosling.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 51-year-old actress revealed she is "extra proud" of her man while celebrating the success of Ryan's film, The Fall Guy.

"My man is the F best!" Eva wrote in her slideshow post, which includes a photo of Ryan standing with the stunt workers he worked with on the 2024 film, holding a sign that reads, "Give stunts an Oscar."

The Hitch actress further wrote, "Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I’m extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.”

"And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it’s officially a category!!” she continued.

“This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the the incredible stunt community!!" added Eva.

For those unversed, Eva and Ryan, who have never publicly confirmed their wedding, have two daughters - Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8.