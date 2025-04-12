Kim, Khloe Kardashian subtly shade late dad's wife Ellen Pearson

The Kardashians sister Kim and Khloe have hinted at tensions with their late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s wife Ellen Pearson.

Robert, who passed away in 2003 after battling cancer, married Ellen the same year he died.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe discussed frequently dreaming that their father is still alive and hiding from them.

Speaking with Khloe, Kim shared that she had a dream the other day that their dad is living in Los Angeles with his wife, Ellen, and hiding from them. The Good American founder responded with “Ew” on the mention of Robert’s wife Ellen.

However, she also shared that she too “all the time” has dreams that their dad is still alive.

Notably, as they mentioned Ellen, the producer asked if they were talking about famous host Ellen DeGenres, who is also friends with the Kardashian clan, on which the SKIMS founder laughed before correcting, “No, his wife.”

Kim hilariously added, “That would’ve been the dream,” seemingly hinting at the tension with Ellen.

It is worth mentioning that The Kardashians family has had a bad relationship with Ellen Pearson at the time of their father Robert Kardashian Sr.'s death.

Ellen also sued the family including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob and Kris Jenner for defamation in 2013. She called Kris “manipulative and devious mother and ex-wife who simply used and exploited her children,” as reported by TMZ.