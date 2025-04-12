Photo: Selena Gomez reconciled with Miley Cyrus for Benny Blanco: Source

Selena Gomez has reportedly buried the hatchet with Disney co-star, Miley Cyrus.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the two songstresses have become closer to each other after their latest reunion at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Revealing details of their meetup, a source told the outlet, “They ended up spending a ton of time together the night of the Oscars, partly because Miley and Benny [Blanco] go way back.”

The source also addressed that Miley and Benny Blanco enjoyed their chat at the event because of their mutual network and previous collaborations.

“They’ve collaborated on songs and have so many of the same friends in the industry, so they had a lot to talk about.”

In addition to this, the insider addressed that Miley’s boyfriend also actively engaged in the discussion for which the popstars have planned double dates for the future.

Miley “had her boyfriend Maxx [Morando] with her and he’s also a musician so the four of them really clicked,” the spy added.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “They’ve already made plans for a double date. Selena and Benny are hosting and making dinner, it’s all very wholesome.”