 
Geo News

Selena Gomez reconciled with Miley Cyrus for Benny Blanco: Source

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have reportedly put their bitter past behind them

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Photo: Selena Gomez reconciled with Miley Cyrus for Benny Blanco: Source
Photo: Selena Gomez reconciled with Miley Cyrus for Benny Blanco: Source

Selena Gomez has reportedly buried the hatchet with Disney co-star, Miley Cyrus.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the two songstresses have become closer to each other after their latest reunion at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Revealing details of their meetup, a source told the outlet, “They ended up spending a ton of time together the night of the Oscars, partly because Miley and Benny [Blanco] go way back.”

The source also addressed that Miley and Benny Blanco enjoyed their chat at the event because of their mutual network and previous collaborations.

“They’ve collaborated on songs and have so many of the same friends in the industry, so they had a lot to talk about.”

In addition to this, the insider addressed that Miley’s boyfriend also actively engaged in the discussion for which the popstars have planned double dates for the future.

Miley “had her boyfriend Maxx [Morando] with her and he’s also a musician so the four of them really clicked,” the spy added.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “They’ve already made plans for a double date. Selena and Benny are hosting and making dinner, it’s all very wholesome.”

Hailey Bieber teases husband Justin for wearing his own face
Hailey Bieber teases husband Justin for wearing his own face
Katy Perry teases her intense prep for upcoming all female space mission
Katy Perry teases her intense prep for upcoming all female space mission
Brandon Sklenar opens up about unexpected incident on 1923 set
Brandon Sklenar opens up about unexpected incident on 1923 set
George Clooney's bio for Broadway return goes viral
George Clooney's bio for Broadway return goes viral
Jax Taylor braces for worst ahead of ‘The Valley' season 2
Jax Taylor braces for worst ahead of ‘The Valley' season 2
Lorde teases new original music after four years
Lorde teases new original music after four years
Josh Duhamel reveals what keeps him energized as a dad in his 50s
Josh Duhamel reveals what keeps him energized as a dad in his 50s
Kylie Kelce shares secret to lasting marriage with Jason
Kylie Kelce shares secret to lasting marriage with Jason