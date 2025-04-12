Meghan Markle to reprise 'Suits' role? Former co-star drops major hint

Former co-star of Meghan Markle has hinted at her return to the Suits role.

Gabriel Macht, best known for playing Harvey Specter in the famous show Suits, discussed reprising his role in the new Suits LA.

Speaking on Extra TV, the actor said about his character, “I think he is really happy where things are at in his personal life. I think that he, you know, he's a guy who has so much integrity.”

“He's got a heart of gold and, you know, obviously he does things not by the book at times, but when it comes to old friends and people in need and where he really believes that he can help out in a meaningful way, he steps up,” Gabriel added.

He also teased that “Aaron Korsh, who writes the show, I think he left a couple really sweet Easter eggs that will fulfill some of the fans’ desires for, you know, what's going on in Harvey's life.”

Moreover, Gabriel discussed the possibility of Meghan Markle making a cameo in Suits LA, saying, “never say never.”

Gabriel Macht further discussed Meghan’s latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, admitting that he still hasn’t watched it he said, “All good things for Meghan. I hope she's doing great.”