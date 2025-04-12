King Charles assigns new role to Duchess Sophie

King Charles has assigned a new major role to his sister-in-law Duchess Sophie after returning from Italy visit.

According to a report by the GB News, Duchess of Edinburgh, the wife of Prince Edward, stepped in for King Charles as monarch and Queen Camilla took rest after royal tour of Italy.

Sophie inspected the troops during a visit to Sandhurst Royal Military Academy on Friday, to represent King Charles at the Sovereign's Parade.

Duchess Sophie inspected the troops of CC242 who had completed 44 weeks of rigorous training, sharing smiles with some of the cadets.

Royal photographer Mark Cuthbert also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared photos of Duchess Sophie from the event.

Photos were posted with caption, “Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh represents His Majesty King Charles at The Sovereigns Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.”

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla wrapped up a state visit to Italy on Thursday with a visit to Dante´s tomb and world-famous mosaics in Ravenna.

Thousands of people waving British flags cheered as the king and queen arrived in the historic centre of the northeastern city on the fourth day of a trip that also saw Charles address Italy´s parliament.