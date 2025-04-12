 
'Asia's Queen of Songs' Pilita Corrales is no more

Pilita Corrales released 135 albums in various languages ​​during her decades long career

Lifestyle News Desk
April 12, 2025

Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, has passed away at the age of 85.

Her granddaughter, Janine Gutierrez, announced the death of the Filipino singer on Saturday via an Instagram post.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales," wrote Janine.

The actress continued, "Pilita touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity. She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all for her love of life and family.”

“Please join us with your prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life. Further details regarding memorial services will be shared soon,” added the Lavender Fields star.

Born in 1939, Pilita rose to fame with her soulful rendition of Come Closer to Me.

During her decades-long career, Pilita released 135 albums in various languages, including English, Filipino, Spanish, and Cebuan.

