Photo: Real reason why Jennifer Lopez never replaced Garner for Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly share a really close bond.

Even after divorce, the former couple can be seen enjoying quality time with each other as they share a healthy “co-parenting” relationship.

However, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will never be able to achieve that level of frankness between them, according to a new report of In Touch.

Even though the former couple has decided to stay in touch for the sake of their kids, they will never move past their differences, as per a spy close to the duo.

Ben Affleck is father of three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is mother of twins Max and Emme Muniz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Let’s face it, Ben is never going to be as close with J. Lo as he is with Jennifer Garner,” this insider addressed and reasoned, “they don’t share three kids.”

Elaborating on their different nature, Ben Affleck also told GQ magazine about Jennifer Lopes, “The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no, ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”