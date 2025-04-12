Ed Sheeran reveals what he does when not making music

Everyone knows where Ed Sheeran's major interest lies. But the British singer recently gave an insight into his personal life, which made fans know another major hobby of his.



Collecting movie props.

"I'm a huge 'Hook' fan, so I bought Robin Williams' Pan costume and Rufio's sword and then Julia Roberts' Tinkerbell costume," he said in a podcast with Alex Cooper.

For this interest, the Grammy winner said he would spend a hefty sum and gave an example.

"I bought C-3PO. That was … not cheap," he shared, referring to the Star Wars droid character.

But surely spending so much on movie props sometimes gives way to a feeling of regret, the podcast host wondered.

A clear no, Ed responded, noting, "I just buy one prop a year for my birthday."

In the interview, the Shape of You hitmaker also shared what he will buy next.

"I'm trying to get the George Clooney 'Batman costume," the 34-year-old said, adding that he is open to spending six figures for it. "I would go up to six figures for it, I think … that's like history though, it's history."

When asked why, Ed said Batman & Robin was the first movie he had watched in the franchise.