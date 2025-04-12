Lana Del Rey announces album delay post song release

Lana Del Rey fans would just have to wait a little longer.

Despite treating her fans to new music, a single titled Henry, Come On, the iconic songstress revealed that her album’s release would be facing some delays.

Taking to her Instagram, the Summertime Sadness singer penned a note to her fans, stating that not only would her album be launched later but its name was changed as well.

The record, previously called The Right Person Will Stay, has been changed with another title and would not be released as per schedule, that is on May 21.

"I'm really happy for this album to be moving along. I do have a lot more to say [about] that ... I mean, you do know it's not going to come on time right?” she wrote.

“Like... should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I tell you that now, while you're so happy you even have a song? Yeah... maybe I'll wait,” the Say Yes To Heaven crooner further mentioned.

This message comes after Lana delighted fans with her latest single, Henry, Come On, which belongs to her upcoming country album.

The track is a collaboration with Nashville's Luke Laird, who has worked with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Little Big Town.