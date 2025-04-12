Photo: A$AP Rocky trying hard to keep Rihanna content: Source

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly prioritizing their time together post

A new report of Life & Style established that the songbird has been watching these reality shows “at all times of the day.”

A source close to the couple began revealing that Rihanna has an affinity for the Bravo network and it “is her go to.”

“Sometimes she’ll even fall asleep to it, it’s her happy place,” the spy confided.

Speaking of her partner, the tipster added that even though he does not share the same level of enthusiasm for the genre, he accompanies her during the watch.

“A$AP isn’t into it the way Rihanna is, but he doesn’t complain,” the insider remarked.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider added, “He loves that it makes her happy and will watch it with her, he does his best to get into it because it makes her smile.”

Recently, the rapper also gushed over his partner by calling her his "sun."

Declaring his love for the songbird, the musician said at the Mystery Fashionist show in Paris, "Birds of a feather flock together. I'm going to ride 'til the wheels fall off as she do.”

"That's my wife, that's my everything," added the 36-year-old rap icon.