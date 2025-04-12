Ashley Park recalls being 'tormented' by Jared Leto's Met Gala moment

Ashley Park's Met Gala experience was badly impacted by Jared Leto unintentionally

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park had her Met Gala moment ruined because her time on the esteemed stairs coincided with Jared Leto’s.

Ashley’s second Met Gala appearance came in 2023 and the actress stunned in a Michael Kors Collection mesh gown, which she paired with fingerless gloves, and jewels including Mikimoto pearls.

However, when the actress was posing on the stairs, Jared Leto revealed his cat outfit, causing chaos around her.

"Jared Leto and his cat outfit, like, was a torment to me," she jokingly told People. "Like, I have no photos from that, from those stairs without Jared Leto revealing himself as a cat... I was like, 'Please let me just get one good picture for [Michael Kors].' "

Ashley, who also shows-off her singing talent in Emily in Paris, noted that she still had a good time at the gala, where she looks for her pals like Florence Pugh and Lily Collins.

"For me... it feels like I get to see my friends, you know?," Ashley Park said. "We're all just like trying to find each other and... so, it's like a celebration, and I love seeing everybody look so great."