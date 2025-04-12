Justin Bieber appears for the first time since Kanye West allegations

Justin Bieber on Friday shared a couple of latest pictures on Instagram, leaving his fans to think what they must about what he's been going through lately.

Bieber's post came hours after Kanye West mentioned his name in a series of explicit tweets which the rapper later deleted.

West accused Taylor Swift of having a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and British singer Harry styles.

He said that the act involving the three singers was an example of racism because he was not invited.

Although, Swift has not publicly reacted to the allegations leveled against her, a report in Daily Mail said that the singer is seeking a cease and desist.

A source close to Taylor Swift said that Kanye West's posts on X were tantamount to harassment of a woman.

Justin Bieber did not mention Kanye West in his social media post but some people are expected to read into his caption more than what he actually intended them to.



