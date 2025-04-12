 
Geo News

Justin Bieber appears for the first time since Kanye West allegations

Kanye West levelled serious allegations against Taylor Swift

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Justin Bieber appears for the first time since Kanye West allegations

Justin Bieber on Friday shared a couple of latest pictures on Instagram, leaving his fans to think what they must about what he's been going through lately. 

Bieber's post came hours after Kanye West mentioned his name in a series of explicit tweets which the rapper later deleted. 

West accused Taylor Swift of having a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and British singer Harry styles.

Justin Bieber appears for the first time since Kanye West allegations

He said that the act involving the three singers was an example of racism because he was not invited.

Although, Swift has not publicly reacted to the allegations leveled against her, a report in Daily Mail said that the singer is seeking a cease and desist.

A source close to Taylor Swift said that Kanye West's posts on X were tantamount to harassment of a woman.

Justin Bieber did not mention Kanye West in his social media post but some people are expected to read into his caption more than what he actually intended them to.  


Ashley Park recalls being 'tormented' by Jared Leto's Met Gala moment
Ashley Park recalls being 'tormented' by Jared Leto's Met Gala moment
Ed Sheeran reveals what he does when not making music
Ed Sheeran reveals what he does when not making music
Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on 'Your Friends and Neighbors' set
Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on 'Your Friends and Neighbors' set
Whoopi Goldberg confesses she begged for THIS role
Whoopi Goldberg confesses she begged for THIS role
Tyla responds to ‘hilarious' CIA link
Tyla responds to ‘hilarious' CIA link
Royal family sending Princess Anne on special trip amid King Charles health worries
Royal family sending Princess Anne on special trip amid King Charles health worries
Ed Sheeran went to extreme lengths to relive old days: 'Got all of that there'
Ed Sheeran went to extreme lengths to relive old days: 'Got all of that there'
Inside Ellen Pompeo's fulfilling career after 'Grey's Anatomy'
Inside Ellen Pompeo's fulfilling career after 'Grey's Anatomy'