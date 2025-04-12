James Middleton breaks silence on Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has expressed his views after his sister and Prince William took a major step.

The future king and queen shared a sweet tribute to their adorable dog, gifted to them by James Middleton, on National Pet Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and posted a never-before-seen photo of their black cocker spaniel, Orla, to mark the annual celebration of pets.

The parents of three posted the photo with caption, “Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this #NationalPetDay.”

The royal couple are currently enjoying quality time with their children amid their Easter break from school.

Kate and William posted the charming photograph of their cocker spaniel, Orla, who also recently appeared in the Princess of Wales Mother's Day video.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

James Middleton also showered love on the post by pressing the heart button and leaving a comment on it.

Kate Middleton’s brother commented, “Beautiful in every way” along with a dog paw emoji.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the GB News, Kate and William welcomed Orla into their home in 2020 when she was eight months old.

James Middleton had gifted Orla to the Prince and Princess of Wales, which demonstrates the close family ties between the Middletons and the Wales family.