'Harry Potter' star calls for fans prayers: Here's why

Nick Moran, who played Scabior as he led a hunting party that caught Harry Potter in Deadly Hollows, appears to be fighting for his life in a hospital.



His friend Terry Stone broke the news on social media, calling on fans to send prayers.

Scabior

The British actor is reportedly suffering from a spinal injury that started from neck pain.

Terry shared that his pal's girlfriend advised him to see a doctor, "but, as a bloke, he said, ‘No I’ll put some deep heat on it’ – then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, ‘We need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life-threatening.'"

Nick's condition at the start seemed to become so bad that Terry told him he “may never talk or walk again."

But in a new update, he said his friend was “giving the thumbs up” as he was “recovering in the ICU,” adding, “He’s speaking now” and is “shuffling around like a 100-year-old.”

He continued, “He still needs your support, prayers & love. Let’s pray he fully recovers and is back to normal soon.”

In the meantime, Nick's rep said, “Nick had urgent spinal surgery over a week ago, which carries the usual risks of such procedures."

“All went well – he is now back home on his way to a full recovery after a short stay in hospital. He would like to thank any well wishers for their concerns," the actor's spox concluded.