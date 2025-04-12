Inside Kate Middleton’s ‘incredibly organized’ morning routine

Kate Middleton is a fashion and beauty icon for a reason!

The Princess of Wales is known for maintaining her flawless appearance paired with elegant dressing and graceful conduct.

Now, thanks to a former royal housekeeper, the Princess’s non-chaotic and “organized” morning routine has been revealed for everyone to take inspiration from.

Anne Simmons, a housekeeper who worked with royals for a decade, revealed to Edit Suits, Kate’s routine, saying, "She's incredibly organized. There's no chaos, no luxury overload-just a handful of carefully chosen steps that she clearly trusts."

"There was one product for her hair, a natural moisturizer, and always a moment to herself before things got busy,” she explained.

As per Anne, the secret to Kate’s youthful glow, comes from sticking to the same simple routine and not changing much.

"There weren't dozens of serums or constant new products. Her routine didn't change. That's why it works,” she noted.

Anne claimed, "She (Kate Middleton) kept a bottle of The Ordinary's 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil on the counter. She'd work a little through the ends of her hair after brushing."

Additionally, she revealed that the Princess of Wales moisturizes her face, but not with some high-end beauty brand.

"Kate's moisturizer wasn't a flashy luxury brand. It was in a simple white tube-very understated,” Anne revealed, keeping the name of the brand under wraps.

And finally, in this fast-paced world, Kate Middleton likes to enjoy some quiet time before beginning her day as the former royal housekeeper informed, "She'd often sit by the window with a cup of tea for five minutes. No phone, just silence.”