Daniel Goddard returns to soap opera with 'General Hospital'

Daniel Goddard is set to return to soap opera, this time on General Hospital.

Per Soap Opera Digest, the 53-year-old actor, who played the role of Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2019, will now perform on General Hospital as Henry Dalton, an under-investigation professor of environmental physics.

Conversing with Soap Opera Digest, Goddard, who stepped away from the spotlight for three years, revealed that he received a call from his former talent manager, Michael Bruno, about Jack Brennan’s role.

However, he could not get the role and in the dramatic turn of events, the show’s creators developed a new character for him.

Shedding light on the opportunity after three years of break from acting, Goddard said, “I was just gobsmacked by it. I felt like it was meant to be.”

“I said to Frank [Valentini, executive producer], ‘Don’t tell me anything about the character.’ I’m allowing myself to go on the journey of who Dalton is from the audience’s perspective, and from my perspective of what is the growth and evolution of him. I will allow it to unfold as the bits and pieces present themselves to me,” he added.

For the unversed, on General Hospital, Goddard will act opposite actress Genie Francis, who stars as Laura Collins, on April 15.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo also worked together on The Young and the Relentless, where Francis played his mother, Genevieve.