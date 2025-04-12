Kelly Clarkson struggles to navigate with 'storm' of stress post divorce

Kelly Clarkson has a lot on her plate with both personal and professional storms

Kelly Clarkson's loved ones are worried the singer’s life is getting too challenging and she’s collapsing under the stress.

Kelly hosts her own talk show and also parents her daughter, River, 10, and son, Remy, 8, as a single mom after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"Kelly's carrying a lot on he shoulders both in her personal and professional life and people worry that she's collapsing under the weight of it all," an insider told Radar Online.

“She has career and personal pressures that are leaving her feeling shattered and like a boat marooned in a storm," noted the mole.

Kelly even took a two-week break from hosting her show. And when she returned, she told her live audience that she’d been through “a lot of ups and downs personally.”

The host also has to battle the stress of falling ratings of her talk show, which dropped to 1.2 million in the sixth season.

"Kelly has been renewed for another season, but she's worried that if she doesn't stem the tide, she's going to get canceled," the source said.

With the show struggling Kelly is wondering if she made a mistake by switching to hosting from singing.

"Now, Kelly is second-guessing herself, wondering if launching a talk show may have been a mistake all along," the source explained.

"She already had a huge career as a singer, but she pretty much gave that up to concentrate on the show," they added.

Kelly Clarkson shot to fame when sh eone the first season on American Idol in 2002.