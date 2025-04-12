Rami Malek gets honest about new film 'The Amateur'

The Amateur is the latest film of Rami Malek, where he plays a CIA officer and takes a vow to take revenge on his wife's killers.



But unlike other espionage thrillers, he said his film is different. “He’s extremely different," the actor told Variety at the movie's premiere in New York.

"Usually, we see someone who would be difficult to necessarily relate to personally for the majority of us, whereas I think we can see a lot of ourselves in Charlie,” he continued.

“Many of us, just day to day, probably feel overlooked and underestimated at some point. I know I have in the past; I can imagine 99.9% of us have. That’s who Charlie is," the actor added.

Explaining his character further, “He’s one of those guys who feels like he’s on the outskirts of society — an outcast. I love playing those roles: the alienated, disenfranchised humans who are capable of being extraordinarily resourceful and doing the unexpected.”

The Amateur is out in cinemas.