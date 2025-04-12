Bella Thorne gives update on ‘gross' accusations

Bella Thorne just opened up about her “humiliating” experience on set.

Taking to her official social media she claimed that she had “so many gross stories” from working with co-star, Mickey Rourke.

Without naming the project, it is known that the 72-year-old The Wrestler actor and Thorne acted in the 2020 thriller, Girl.

Thorne alleged that she and Rourke were filming a part where he was to run a metal grinder to her kneecap, but instead used it on “genitals through my jeans.”

“This f***ing dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man. In a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back. He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone,” she revealed.

Further taking to her X, formerly Twitter account, she recalled instances where Rourke purposefully “humiliated” her in front of the cast and crew on set.

“So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew,” Bella Thorne claimed in her shocking tweet.

Bella Thorne is yet to release any further official statement regarding this matter while Mickey Rourke has currently opted for silence.