Michelle Williams opens up about her latest project's performance

Michelle Williams has no reservations about her children eventually watching her latest project, Dying for Sex, FX on Hulu’s new mature-rated drama series.

During a virtual press conference ahead of the show's April 4 premiere, the 44-year-old actress addressed a critic’s question about performing intimate scenes.

In regards to this, Williams said, “Somewhere in the way back of my head, I hear someone say, ‘Don’t do something your grandmother couldn’t see.' But more importantly, I think, ‘Make things you’d want your children to see — when age-appropriate.’ I want to leave a record of who I was.”

According to People, Williams plays Molly, a woman diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer who embarks on a post-divorce journey of sexual self-discovery.

Despite the show’s explicit themes, the five-time Oscar nominee stands by her decision to take on the role.

Moreover, she added, “I’ve always wanted to make something I’d be proud of. Something that helps my kids understand who I was and what interested me. I stand behind this fully.”

Additionally, Williams highlighted the importance of working with an intimacy coordinator on the series, which stars Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney, Jay Duplass, and Sissy Spacek as she said, “They ensure actors feel safe, understood, and respected."