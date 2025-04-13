 
Geo News

Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting 'SNL' again

Jon Hamm shares his true feelings about hosting 'SNL' once again after 15 years

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting SNL again
Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting 'SNL' again

Jon Hamm recently got candid and opened up about hosting SNL for the first time in 15 years. 

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 54-year-old Hollywood actor shared his excitement about his return as the host of the late-night series for the first time in more than ten years. 

Hamm said, “It’s funny. It’s been 15 years since I hosted, so I’ve forgotten — Am I supposed to be nervous yet? I don’t remember.” 

The Top Gun: Maverick star added, “I’m very much looking forward to it. It’s a tremendous honor to be asked back.”  

He went on to add that “it’s such a unique thing to do in our industry, and in television, and obviously, with the 50th anniversary being what it was, and I was a big part of that too, that was very cool.” 

Hamm admitted he is “so honoured” to be back on the show, quipping, “It’s really, really cool.” 

For the unversed, the Landman alum’s debut as the host of SNL was in October 2008. After that, he returned to host in January 2010 and October 2010.

It is pertinent to mention that Jon Hamm will host SNL alongside Lizzo, who will be the evening’s musical guest, on April 12. 

Meryl Streep's career taken backseat amid Martin Short romance?
Meryl Streep's career taken backseat amid Martin Short romance?
'Severance' star Adam Scott reveals 'toxic trait' that annoys family
'Severance' star Adam Scott reveals 'toxic trait' that annoys family
Matthew McConaughey names genre of new movie
Matthew McConaughey names genre of new movie
Details of Meghan Markle's New York visit revealed
Details of Meghan Markle's New York visit revealed
'The Last of Us' star reflects on season 2's powerful moment
'The Last of Us' star reflects on season 2's powerful moment
Colman Domingo extends support to 'Euphoria' co-star Eric Dane after his ALS diagnosis
Colman Domingo extends support to 'Euphoria' co-star Eric Dane after his ALS diagnosis
JoJo Siwa's mother reacts to Mickey Rourke's recent remarks: Report
JoJo Siwa's mother reacts to Mickey Rourke's recent remarks: Report
Meghan Markle shows off her dog after Kate and William's post
Meghan Markle shows off her dog after Kate and William's post