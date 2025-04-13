Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting 'SNL' again

Jon Hamm recently got candid and opened up about hosting SNL for the first time in 15 years.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 54-year-old Hollywood actor shared his excitement about his return as the host of the late-night series for the first time in more than ten years.

Hamm said, “It’s funny. It’s been 15 years since I hosted, so I’ve forgotten — Am I supposed to be nervous yet? I don’t remember.”

The Top Gun: Maverick star added, “I’m very much looking forward to it. It’s a tremendous honor to be asked back.”

He went on to add that “it’s such a unique thing to do in our industry, and in television, and obviously, with the 50th anniversary being what it was, and I was a big part of that too, that was very cool.”

Hamm admitted he is “so honoured” to be back on the show, quipping, “It’s really, really cool.”

For the unversed, the Landman alum’s debut as the host of SNL was in October 2008. After that, he returned to host in January 2010 and October 2010.

It is pertinent to mention that Jon Hamm will host SNL alongside Lizzo, who will be the evening’s musical guest, on April 12.