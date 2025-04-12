Details of Meghan Markle's New York visit revealed

Meghan Markle was seen in New York on Thursday night as her husband, Prince Harry, visited Ukraine, according to the local media.

Report said that the Duchess of Sussex was spotted dining at the luxe Polo Bar in Manhattan before attending a performance of the Broadway musical Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre.

A report said that former the US actress arrived at the event in a four-car motorcade.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Meghan shared some photos and videos and wrote, "If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage."

"Full body chills. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house, and if the theater didn’t have to close for the night, the standing ovation would still be happening."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry travelled from the UK, where he attended court hearings, to Ukraine and details of his visit were made public only after he had left the war-torn country.







