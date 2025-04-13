Meryl Streep's career taken backseat amid Martin Short romance?

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are reportedly dating

Meryl Streep is too in love to care about the fact that she hasn’t starred in a movie in years, per an insider.

"There was a time when all Meryl did was work," a tipster close to Meryl told Radar Online. "She would finish one film and jump right into the next one, but now she's stopped to smell the roses with a new love."

Streep began her outstanding career in the late 1970s and gave fans multiple movies a year at the height of her career, She has also won three Oscars and been nominated a record-breaking 21 times.

The Doubt star was married to Don Gummer for 45 years from 1978 to 2023. But according to the source, the Mamma Mia! star is really happy post-divorce due to her romance with Only Murders in the Building costar Martin.

"Meryl and Martin spend all their free time together, going to shows, dining out and shopping – she hasn't had this much fun in years,” the mole shared.

Even though the duo don’t publicly accept that they’re dating, their loving and touchy behavior all but confirms the rumors.

"Meryl didn't even realize that she was just going through the motions of life until she and Martin started seeing each other. He's such a dear man and he's hilarious. She loves spending time with him,” revealed the mole.