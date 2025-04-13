Julia Fox advises girls to ‘not have a child with a loser'

Julia Fox just pleaded with girls all over the world to not start a family with a “loser.”

This came as the 35-year-old Uncut Gems star called out her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev for excluding her from a major family event.

Julia, who shares her four-year-old son, Valentino, with Peter, revealed that she found out her ex had their child baptized without her involvement.

Posting a video on TikTok, she told her followers, “I crashed out today and like I'm just not used to getting upset like that anymore so it actually really effects my nervous system.”

“So basically, what happened was, I went to my son's school for his school performance, his dad was there, he came late as usual. And then I had to like help load some stuff in my car, so we were walking to my car, and he points to this church, and he goes, ‘Oh, this is where Valentino was baptized,’” the actress revealed.

Julia continued, “And I was like, ‘What?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, this is where he was baptized.’ And I was like, ‘Well why wasn't I invited?’ And he was like, ‘You were invited, you just didn't want to come.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. First of all, don't tell me what I was and was not invited to. Like, absolutely not. If I was invited to something like that, I would go. I would remember.’”

“’And if I wasn't invited, I would still have a picture or something. Like no one told me anything about this.’ He was like, ‘Yes we did, you didn't want to come, you said you didn't care,’” she further recalled.

Julia then admitted that the conversation had taken her back “in that relationship, of being gaslighted over and over and over until then I freak out and then do something and then he calls me abusive, but it's reactive abuse, and then that's what happens when you're being mentally and emotionally, and psychologically and physically abused.”

After explaining the entire ordeal in her lengthy video, Julia Fox sent out a word of advice to every girl out there, saying, “Girls, please, please, from the bottom of my heart. Who you have a child with will dictate the rest of your life. Do not have a child with a loser.”