'Dazed And Confused' actor Nicky Katt dies at 54

Actor Nicky Katt has been pronounced dead at age 54.

A law firm that represented the actor confirmed the news on Saturday. Details regarding the actor's death have not been revealed yet. However, his death reportedly occurred on April 8 in Burbank.

The late actor began his career in the entertainment industry as a child star with small roles in Gremlins and The Burbs before playing antagonist in several projects such as A Time To Kill (1996).

The Batman & Robin actor shared screens with many Hollywood A-listers in his lifetime including Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, Meryl Streep, Alicia Silverstone, and Renee Zellweger.

In a 2008 interview about his role in David Gordon Green’s Snow Angels, he told Todd Gilchrist, “I kind of am notorious for bringing a lot of humour to stuff, and not in a scene-stealing way, [but] especially if something is really kind of heavy subject matter I’m kind of like oxygen for a drowning man.”

“I mean, everyone also says that the bad guys are the most fun, but I’ve definitely gone through streaks where that’s all that people wanted me to play, the bad guy, especially after Dazed and Confused. But I’ve been really lucky because I get to play all different types of guys,” he said.