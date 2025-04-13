Photo: Jennifer Garner's rare 'wish' for Ben Affleck post Lopez spit laid bare

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly remained close post their spit.

Since the former couple share three children, they have been a rock for each other through tough times.

Especially, the Daredevil actress helped the actor to navigate through Jennifer Lopez divorce drama.

Nonetheless, Jennifer Garner has not turned a blind eye to Ben’s shortcomings, including his personal hygiene, as per the latest report of In Touch.

Dishing more details on the matter, a source told the outlet, "He's not on top of his hygiene.”

"There are days he works out and then goes straight into work with no shower. And he never picks up after himself. When he's at her place he always leaves a mess,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked about Jennifer’s desire for her former partner, "She really wishes he'd grow up."