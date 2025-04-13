Actor, comedian Javed Kodu breathes his last after prolonged illness

An undated image of renowned actor and comedian Javed Kodu (late). — Instagram@javedkodu/File

LAHORE: Renowned television, stage actor and comedian Javed Kodu has passed away after a prolonged illness, his family said on Sunday.

Kodu, as per his family, had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at the General Hospital. His funeral prayer will be held after Zuhr in Singh Pura.

The actor, who gained fame due to his short stature, worked in several films and dramas, including stage dramas. His notable work includes famous dramas such as "Ainak Wala Jinn", "Ashiana" and others.

The artist, during an interview last year, had revealed that he was suffering from several diseases and had also suffered paralysis due to brain haemorrhage.

Apart from suffering from a heart disease, he had also undergone a stomach surgery.

During the interview, Kodu had also touched upon his financial woes and said that hoping that his friends would help him, but it seemed that they were also facing difficult situations due to inflation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the passing of the artist. He said that Kodu's death had created a void in the media industry that may never be filled.

Extending his condolences, the premier said all his sympathies were with the late artist’s family during this difficult time.