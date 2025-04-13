Lilibet, Archie get emotional as they reunite with Prince Harry

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie got emotional after they reunited with their father Prince Harry following his visit to Ukraine and UK.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein Lilibet and Archie passing a piece of vanilla cake with white frosting and sprinkles from a container to Harry, who responds, "Thank you."

The duchess captioned the video, "A special gift 'papa brought back from Ukraine.'"

The royal kids apparently got emotional as they reunited with their father following his visit to Britain and Ukraine.

Meghan also shared a photo of Prince Harry in her Instagram stories.

The duke made his rare appearance in Meghan’s video and the photo two days after he made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, where he toured the Superhumans Center, a rehabilitation facility for military and civilian war victims.

Following his visit, Prince Harry released a big statement and shared details about his trip.

“Today, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine—a world class, state of the art facility providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war.”

The post further reads, “The Duke travelled to Ukraine with friends from the UK Invictus community, where they toured the facility, meeting with patients and medical staff to witness the incredible treatment offered to soldiers, civilians, and children who have endured life-altering injuries.”