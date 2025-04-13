Elton John, Brandi Carlile react to new album milestone

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are set to celebrate their success.

The iconic duo paired up to release a collaborative album, titled, Who Believes In Angels?

that reached the top spot on the collaborative Number 1 album list of the Official Charts.

This marks John’s 10th UK chart-topper throughout the course of his 57-year-long career while it is Carlile’s first time reaching the top.

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, the Hakuna Matata hitmaker said, “Working with Brandi, Bernie and Andrew on this album was one of the greatest musical experiences of my life.”

He continued, “It was initially challenging, but working through that process allowed us to emerge with something truly joyous and celebratory.”

“We’ve been blown away by the response and love we’ve felt, and to see Who Believes In Angels? reach Number 1 is a true joy. We couldn’t be prouder of it,” John concluded.

Meanwhile, Carlile spoke to the same outlet, saying, “Hello my beloved UK! Thank you so much for making Who Believes In Angels? the Official Number 1 album!”

“This is a dream come true for me because I got to make this album with my absolute hero and dear friend Elton John!” she added.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all the fans in the UK for your support, and obviously to Elton for believing in me and championing me in such a generous way. Thank you to our wonderful collaborators - my inspiration Bernie Taupin and the brilliant Andrew Watt,” Brandi Carlile concluded.