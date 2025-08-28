Why Justin Trudeau left 'surprised' by Katy Perry dinner headlines?

Justin Trudeau never expected THIS after Katy Perry dinner

Justin Trudeau had no idea his dinner with Katy Perry would make headlines all across the globe.

For the unversed, the 40-year-old pop singer and the 53-year-old former prime minister of Canada were spotted having dinner together on July 18.

One of the key reasons the sighting caught public attention as it came just one month after Perry and ex fiance Orlando Bloom called off their marriage.

A source privy to People revealed that Trudeau, who served as the 23rd prime minister of Canada from 2015 to 2025, was not expecting this huge response on such a private meeting with Perry.

“Justin didn’t know so many people would find out about the private dinner,” the insider claimed. “He was also surprised by the international interest and how it went through the roof for days.”

The Canadian politician and the pop star are "for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada,” the tattler noted.

“They discovered how they agree on many things and really enjoyed their encounter in Canada for as short a time as it was.”

However, Trudeau would like to deal with the situation more privately rather than public speculating over his and Perry's undefined relationship.

"As long as [media coverage] goes his way, then he's fine," the tipster added, noting "he would prefer more low-key" connection with the singer.