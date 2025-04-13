Patrick Schwarzenegger cheers to ‘White Lotus' co-star Lisa at Coachella

Just days after The White Lotus wrapped its explosive third season, Patrick Schwarzenegger turned heads at Coachella as he hyped up co-star Lalisa Manobal, during her high-energy solo performance.

The actor, whose character Saxon narrowly escaped death via a poisoned piña colada in the HBO series, posted a video on Instagram dancing to Lisa’s hit song Money from the crowd.

In regards to this, Schwarzenegger joked in the caption by writing “Excuse my dancing, I had a cocktail.”

According to Daily Mail, Lisa, who played the serene yet mysterious wellness advisor Mook at the Thailand resort in The White Lotus, stunned audiences both on screen and on stage.

While many fans were surprised to discover her K-pop stardom, her Coachella performance as a solo artist reaffirmed her global appeal.

Moreover, Schwarzenegger wasn’t alone, fellow White Lotus cast member Tayme Thapthimthong, who played Gaitok, Mook’s love interest, was also spotted cheering from the crowd.

According to TMZ, Patrick’s fiancée, model Abby Champion, joined them.

Just days earlier, Lisa shared behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s finale event at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, including snaps with Patrick and Tayme. She captioned the post, “No piña coladas allowed here,” playfully referencing the season’s shocking plot twist.

While reflecting on her acting debut, Lisa took to Instagram with a heartfelt message thanking creator Mike White for entrusting her with the role.

As per the publication, she wrote, “It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Patrick shared a humorous anecdote on The Tonight Show, recounting how his fiancée reacted to the controversial storyline involving his character’s incestuous relationship.

In this regard, he laughed while saying, “She was like, ‘You got with your brother?!’ You should’ve told me that way earlier — we would’ve had no fights!”