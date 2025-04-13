Charli XCX surprises 2025 Coachella crowd with Lorde appearance

Charli XCX just made her fans go wild!

Revealing Lorde as one of her guests, the New Zealand native joined the brat sensation to perform their collaborative version of the song, Girl, so confusing.

When the song came out on Charli XCX’s album, fans were quick to assume that Girl, so confusing was about Lorde because of the lyrics that read: “We’ve got the same hair” and “You’re all about writing poems.”

The lyrics of the song explores the relationship between the two female pop sensations who admire as well as envy each other.

After they wrapped up their performance, Charli XCX hugged Lorde and then shouted, “Lorde summer 2025!” referring to the Solar Power hitmaker’s highly anticipated comeback.

This comes after Lorde treated her fan base to new music, revealing a snippet of solo material for the first time in four years.

The popular songstress is known to drop new records with periodic intervals, that is, of four years.

Lorde released her debut album, Pure Heroine, in 2013, Melodrama in 2017, and the critically divisive Solar Power in 2021.