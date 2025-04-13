Photo: Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly planning new addition to family: Source

Minka Kelly reportedly has been looking forward to settling down with Dan Reynolds.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the couple has been going strong for more than two years now.

A source close to the celebrity couple shared, “Dan is a very positive, upbeat guy and he’s going to make a great dad.”

For those unversed, Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds were first romantically linked in November 2022.

The Imagine Dragons frontman was previously married to Aja Volkman, with whom he shares four children.

He finalized his divorce from Aja in early 2023. Since that time, Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly have been seen publicly on numerous occasions, and sources have described their relationship as happy and healthy.

They also explained about the couple’s plans to increase their brood by stating, “but Minka has spent a couple of decades waiting to get to this stage in her life.”

“And she can’t wait to finally become a mom!” they remarked in conclusion.