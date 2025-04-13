Photo: Gigi Hadid reflects on the lesser known aspect of her life as a young model

Gigi Hadid sat down for a candid chat with Vogue for their April Issue.

During this chat, the fashion mogul weighed in on the challenges of being a celebrity.

Vocalizing how she was under public scrutiny during her early career years, the former girlfriend of Zayn Malik began, “I felt like, even when I was just trying to put on something casual and go get coffee or go to the pharmacy, to get outside, someone had a comment: 'Why is she dressed like that? She looks like a slob. She looks overworked, whatever.'”

The mother of one then elaborated on the challenges of navigating fame at an early age and addressed the emotional toll it took on her mental well-being.

“I’ve been called every name in the book,” Gigi added.

She further recalled, “And so I phoned my mom one day and I was like, ‘Hey, I need somewhere to go.’”

Before conclusion of this topic, Gigi reflected on the lessons learned from offering too much of herself to the public early on by mentioning, “I learned the hard way.”

“There were times in the beginning where I gave too much,” she remarked in conclusion.