 
Geo News

Gigi Hadid reflects on the lesser known aspect of her life as a young model

Gigi Hadid addressed the challenges she faced as she learned to navigate through fame

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Photo: Gigi Hadid reflects on the lesser known aspect of her life as a young model
Photo: Gigi Hadid reflects on the lesser known aspect of her life as a young model

Gigi Hadid sat down for a candid chat with Vogue for their April Issue.

During this chat, the fashion mogul weighed in on the challenges of being a celebrity.

Vocalizing how she was under public scrutiny during her early career years, the former girlfriend of Zayn Malik began, “I felt like, even when I was just trying to put on something casual and go get coffee or go to the pharmacy, to get outside, someone had a comment: 'Why is she dressed like that? She looks like a slob. She looks overworked, whatever.'”

The mother of one then elaborated on the challenges of navigating fame at an early age and addressed the emotional toll it took on her mental well-being.

“I’ve been called every name in the book,” Gigi added.

She further recalled, “And so I phoned my mom one day and I was like, ‘Hey, I need somewhere to go.’”

Before conclusion of this topic, Gigi reflected on the lessons learned from offering too much of herself to the public early on by mentioning, “I learned the hard way.”

“There were times in the beginning where I gave too much,” she remarked in conclusion. 

Pedro Pascal gets real about ‘The Fantastic Four' role
Pedro Pascal gets real about ‘The Fantastic Four' role
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend invites Mary Berry to her podcast video
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend invites Mary Berry to her podcast
Mickey Rourke's £500k 'Celebrity Big Brother' fee at risk after ejection
Mickey Rourke's £500k 'Celebrity Big Brother' fee at risk after ejection
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Cameron Diaz encouraged her to take acting break
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Cameron Diaz encouraged her to take acting break
Rita Ora stuns at Kylie Minogue concert
Rita Ora stuns at Kylie Minogue concert
Queen Camilla reacts to King Charles abdication speculations video
Queen Camilla reacts to King Charles abdication speculations
Patrick Schwarzenegger cheers to ‘White Lotus' co-star Lisa at Coachella video
Patrick Schwarzenegger cheers to ‘White Lotus' co-star Lisa at Coachella
Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly planning new addition to family: Source
Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly planning new addition to family: Source