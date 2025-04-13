'The Kardashians' to end? Kris Jenner in crisis talks with Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner is doing all she can to keep Kim Kardashian on board with 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner is afraid her daughter Kim is losing interest in their family reality series, The Kardashians.

As Kim signs new lucrative deals with major brands like Nike, the show may no longer seem like a profitable use of her time, and that has left Kris worried sick.

A tipster told Radar Online, “Kris goes back and forth between begging Kim and trying to scare her. She’s desperate to stop her from bowing out of the show because she knows it would all fall apart without Kim.”

According to earlier reports, Kris has been managing the show alone as her daughters lose interest in filming it as their individual careers thrive.

“It’s become tedious for all the girls having cameras trail their lives,” the mole shared. “Most of them are proactive in growing other aspects of their respective businesses and ways to make money.”

Despite considering it a “huge pain in the butt to have cameras around all the time,” most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan still needs the publicity the show brings to launch and support their new ventures.

“It’s been explained to them all by their business advisors that they need the show and the attention it brings to prop up all their other brands,” noted another tipster.

Kim has her new partnership with Nike, Khloe and Kourtney have brands clothing brand God American, and lifestyle and wellness brand Lemme respectively.

Their younger sisters Kylie and Kendall have a thriving makeup brand and modeling career respectively. However, the mole insisted that the reason their brands are a success is the fame The Kardashians bought them.