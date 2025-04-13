 
MGK sets Coachella on fire weeks just weeks after welcoming child with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly joins Travis Barker and Three 6 Mafia at Coachella for surprise performance

Lifestyle News Desk
April 13, 2025

MGK sets Coachella on fire weeks after welcoming child with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly made a first appearance after welcoming his first child with ex-partner Megan Fox.

On April 12, the new-dad surprised the Coachella audience by joining the stage with his close pal Travis Barker and Three 6 Mafia.

The video shared on X (Formerly Twitter) showed MGK performing on Hit a Muthaf**** which the rapper reposted with the caption, “Let me cook.”

Moreover, MGK also posted a photo with Juicy J, a member of Three 6 Mafia. 

MGK sets Coachella on fire weeks just weeks after welcoming child with Megan Fox

He penned a sweet note, stating, “juice believed in me 2011 before the world did.”

“First rapper to pull up and get high with me. first major feature i had. the chorus of ‘wild boy’ is sampled from our song on his mixtape,” the rapper added.

It is worth mentioning that this marks Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker’s, first performance after becoming a father a second time.

He announced the arrival of his and ex Megan Fox's daughter on Instagram with a sweet video clip showcasing little one’s tiny hands. MGK wrote. “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.”

Notably, MGK is also father to daughter Cassie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

