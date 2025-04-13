'Fearful' Kim Kardashian 'scrambling' to get dad Robert's letters to OJ Simpson

Kardashian clan wants the correspondence late Robert Kardashian Sr. had with pal OJ Simpson

Kim Kardashian tried to get her hands on a bible that her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., gave as a gift to his close friend O.J. Simpson. The bible had a note written by Robert that made the Skims mogul want it more.

The reality star wanted to buy the bible for $15,000 before it was auctioned, but Simpson’s estate proceeded to auction it and sold it for $80,000.

“Kim was determined to get this bible back for sentimental reasons,” the source told In Touch. “Even seeing her dad’s handwriting means the world to her, but it’s also a part of his legacy. She didn’t want it in the hands of a stranger.”

Now, sources say the Kardashian-Jenner clan is afraid what else Robert has left behind that could haunt them.

“Stressful part is that, as of now, she has no way of knowing what else O.J. may have saved from her dad. They exchanged so many private letters over the years, there’s no way of knowing what Robert Sr. may have written to O.J.,” the source revealed.

It’s horrifying for Kim and the whole family to think that his private correspondence may end up in the public eye, they’re scrambling to get ahead of this,” added the mole.