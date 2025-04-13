'The Traitors' star says fame is making life awkward for his daughters

The Traitors star Rob Mariano, nicknamed as Boston Rob makes a surprising revelation about daughters reaction to his newfound attention.

Speaking with People Magazine, Rob revealed that his daughters, Lucia, 15, Carina, 14, Isabetta, 12, and Adelina, 10, whom he shares with wife Amber Mariano, “hate” the attention he has been getting especially after The Traitors.

While admitting that he thinks of the attention as “so fun,” Boston said, “My kids are hating it because all of a sudden their friends are like, 'Oh my God.’”

“They don't like the attention. It's a lot,” he added.

The reality TV star went on to add, “It's kind of weird for a teenage girl to be like, 'Dad, my friends think you're hot.' You know what I mean?”

Additionally, Boston also shared his thoughts on what he really thinks has contributed to the attention he has been getting now in his career.

He said, “I think just a combination of Traitors brought a lot of attention to a different generation and with the onset of streaming, people can go back and watch the old episodes.”

“They don't have to find a DVD or a VHS tape anymore, so it's cool to just be introduced to a whole other generation,” he added, referring to previous reality shows he competed on like Survivor in 2002 and All-Stars edition of Survivor in 2003, where Rob Mariano aka Boston Rob also ended up meeting his now wife, Amber Mariano.