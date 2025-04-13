Kate Middleton, Prince William receive olive branch from Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly offered an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton during his recent visit to UK.

This has been claimed by the friends of Harry while speaking to the Daily Express.

The insider claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father stayed near his estranged brother William during his UK visit to extend “an olive branch.”

Prince Harry stayed at Coworth Park hotel, in Ascot, Berkshire which is located near Prince William and Kate’s residence Adelaide Cottage, as he visited UK for two days to attend hearing at the High Court in London in his police protection case.

According to the report Coworth Park is also where William stayed with Harry on his last night as a bachelor, before his marriage to Meghan in 2018.

Commenting on Harry’s stay close to William, the duke’s business friends say his “accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged”.

Prince Harry’s friends noted: “Harry really is keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue.

“They have not had any full-length conversations or discussions since they had some time together around the Queen’s passing.”