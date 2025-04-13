 
Geo News

Finn Wolfhard gets honest about his living situation after fame

'Stranger Things' star reveals shocking reason behind his living setup

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Finn Wolfhard gets honest about his living situation after fame
Finn Wolfhard gets honest about his living situation after fame

Finn Wolfhard recently got candid and opened up about his decision to still live with his parents.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 22-year-old actor and musician said, “I lived alone for a few years, I guess two years, and then I moved back in with my family for a year. And then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta for the year while shooting Stranger Things, but I have since moved back in with my family.”

Finn went on to reveal that "we have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together, and it's great.”

“I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because, if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents,” the Hell of a Summer star and director noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Finn, who was born to Eric Wolfhard and Mary Jolivet in December 2002, grew up in Vancouver, Canada.

Meghan Markle's preparing a public apology to Kate Middleton: Everything to know
Meghan Markle's preparing a public apology to Kate Middleton: Everything to know
New rising star becomes hot favourite in 'James Bond' race
New rising star becomes hot favourite in 'James Bond' race
'The Traitors' star says fame is making life awkward for his daughters
'The Traitors' star says fame is making life awkward for his daughters
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive olive branch from Harry video
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive olive branch from Harry
John Turturro doesn't approve of fans' tattoo tributes
John Turturro doesn't approve of fans' tattoo tributes
Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life
Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life