Finn Wolfhard gets honest about his living situation after fame

Finn Wolfhard recently got candid and opened up about his decision to still live with his parents.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 22-year-old actor and musician said, “I lived alone for a few years, I guess two years, and then I moved back in with my family for a year. And then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta for the year while shooting Stranger Things, but I have since moved back in with my family.”

Finn went on to reveal that "we have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together, and it's great.”

“I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because, if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents,” the Hell of a Summer star and director noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Finn, who was born to Eric Wolfhard and Mary Jolivet in December 2002, grew up in Vancouver, Canada.