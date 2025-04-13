 
Meghan Markle leans into excessive behavior for security with Prince Harry oceans away

Meghan Markle has made a shocking decision when it comes to her security without Prince Harry stateside

Hiba Anjum
April 13, 2025

With Prince Harry currently in the UK for his security appeal in the UK, for taxpayer-funded security for both him and his family, Meghan Markle made a very ‘excessive’ decision regarding her security.

It all happened during her most recent outing at the Majestic Theatre, and was capped with a dinner at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar on the same night.

For this event, Meghan was decked out in a skirt and silk button down, costing over £1,340 together, per the outlet.

A picture also came out with the Duchess gushing over its lead actor Audra McDonald.

However, whats made headlines more so is her “four-car motorcade” which followed her around.

Even an unmarked police car was part of her security detail during that night out and GB News reports that paparazzi called the entire thing “absolutely abnormal, totally over the-top and excessive.”

A separate report by Page Six also began floating and it reveals other celebrities at the event only had two cars, one for the security team that arrived ahead, and the other for themselves.

It is pertinent to mention that the A-listers that attended this event included people like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian among others. 

